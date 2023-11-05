Ralls County crash sends driver to hospital after car strikes guardrail

A traffic accident occurred on Route J, two miles east of Monroe City in Ralls County, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on November 4, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2007 Dodge Caliber, driven by Anthony Stone, a 36-year-old man from Godfrey, Illinois, veered off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. The Dodge Caliber suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Baker’s towing service.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, along with Monroe City Fire and Monroe City Ambulance, assisted at the scene of the accident.