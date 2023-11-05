Ralls County crash sends driver to hospital after car strikes guardrail

State News November 5, 2023
Traffic Accident
A traffic accident occurred on Route J, two miles east of Monroe City in Ralls County, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on November 4, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2007 Dodge Caliber, driven by Anthony Stone, a 36-year-old man from Godfrey, Illinois, veered off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. The Dodge Caliber suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Baker’s towing service.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, along with Monroe City Fire and Monroe City Ambulance, assisted at the scene of the accident. 

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.