Smithville man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle in Plattsburg

Local News November 5, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A Smithville man was hospitalized with moderate injuries following a motorcycle accident in Plattsburg, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on November 3, 2023.

Peter Njoo, 53, was driving a 2023 Honda Navi eastbound on private property off Bush Street when he lost control of the vehicle. The Honda subsequently overturned, leading to Njoo being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was wearing safety equipment but sustained moderate injuries due to the crash.

Njoo was transported by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The Honda Navi sustained minor damage and was released to a family member. 

Post Views: 755
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.