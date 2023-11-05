Smithville man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle in Plattsburg

A Smithville man was hospitalized with moderate injuries following a motorcycle accident in Plattsburg, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on November 3, 2023.

Peter Njoo, 53, was driving a 2023 Honda Navi eastbound on private property off Bush Street when he lost control of the vehicle. The Honda subsequently overturned, leading to Njoo being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was wearing safety equipment but sustained moderate injuries due to the crash.

Njoo was transported by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The Honda Navi sustained minor damage and was released to a family member.