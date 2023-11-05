Iowa woman sent to hospital after Jeep crashes at I-35 off-ramp

Local News November 5, 2023November 5, 2023 Digital Correspondent
A single-vehicle accident on the northbound Interstate 35 at Exit 33 within Holt City limits resulted in minor injuries and required emergency services on November 4, 2023, at approximately 12:10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Evonne R. Meyer, a 74-year-old resident of Wittemore, Iowa, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited when she failed to negotiate a curve on the off-ramp to Highway PP. The Jeep traveled off the east side of the ramp and struck the ground, coming to rest on its wheels off the east side of the off-ramp.

Cindy F. Iwen, a 56-year-old passenger from Cylinder, Iowa, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Reports indicate that Iwen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Holt Ambulance to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The driver, Meyer, was wearing a seat belt.

The Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by CTS Tow and Recovery of Kearney.

