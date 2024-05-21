11-year-old boy dies in UTV crash in Reynolds County

An 11-year-old boy from Black, Missouri, was killed in an accident involving a 2021 Yamaha Viking on May 19, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on private property along Highway J in Oates, Reynolds County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened when the Yamaha Viking, driven by the juvenile, reversed onto a mound of gravel and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on top of the driver. The boy, who was not wearing any safety equipment, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Washington County Paramedic Jamie Lalumondiere at 11:26 a.m.

The Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene, and the vehicle was secured there. The boy was transported by the Reynolds County Coroner to McSpadden Funeral Home.

This incident marks the fifth fatality for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G in 2024,

