Accident on Highway 61 south of Palmyra injures Fulton woman

A motor vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61, one mile south of Palmyra, at approximately 7:08 p.m. on November 3, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq, driven by Kenneth W. Storla, 65, of Fulton, Missouri, collided with the towed unit of a 2014 RAM 3500, operated by Mark A. Goldinger, 48, of Hannibal, Missouri.

Christina R. Storla, a 50-year-old woman from Fulton, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. Emergency services transported her to Hannibal Regional Hospital by the Marion County Ambulance.

The Hyundai Ioniq suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage. The RAM 3500 incurred minor damage and was driven from the scene. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper Smith, the Palmyra Fire Department, the Palmyra Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marion County Ambulance.