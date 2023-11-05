Accident on Highway 61 south of Palmyra injures Fulton woman

State News November 5, 2023November 5, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A motor vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61, one mile south of Palmyra, at approximately 7:08 p.m. on November 3, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq, driven by Kenneth W. Storla, 65, of Fulton, Missouri, collided with the towed unit of a 2014 RAM 3500, operated by Mark A. Goldinger, 48, of Hannibal, Missouri.

Christina R. Storla, a 50-year-old woman from Fulton, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. Emergency services transported her to Hannibal Regional Hospital by the Marion County Ambulance.

The Hyundai Ioniq suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage. The RAM 3500 incurred minor damage and was driven from the scene. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper Smith, the Palmyra Fire Department, the Palmyra Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marion County Ambulance.

Post Views: 954
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.