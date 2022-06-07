Elderly Chillicothe man dies in UTV crash south of Chula

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An elderly Chillicothe man was pronounced dead at the scene of a utility vehicle accident on private property two miles south of Chula.

Eighty-two-year-old Russel Bowe was traveling in a field along Medicine Creek when the utility terrain vehicle slid on a mud embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Bowe was ejected out of the driver’s side door and came to rest under the UTV.

The patrol report indicates the accident on LIV Road 214 is believed to have occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday. Bowe was pronounced dead by an assistant coroner this past midnight.

It was noted that Bowe was not using any safety equipment.

While damage to the UTV was listed as minor, a trooper reported it was left at the scene, unable to be retrieved.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Livingston Fire and Rescue.