Obituary & Services: John Raymond Carter, Jr.

The family announces John Raymond Carter, Jr. 78 formerly of Trenton, Missouri passed away at home after a brave battle with lung cancer in Portage, Michigan.

John, or Junior as he was known in his younger years and to close friends and family, was born in Albia, Iowa to John and Lavonia Carter on March 8, 1944. John was predeceased by his parents, John and Lavonia Carter, his first wife Nancy A Carter (deceased 1997), second wife June Carter (deceased 2012), daughter Lisa Jan Carter (deceased 1966) grandson John C. C. Hubbard (deceased 2000), sister Rosemary Carter (deceased 2015) and brother Jim Carter (deceased 2012).

John is survived by his children Danny R. Carter and his wife, Candi, and Carla Hubbard. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Veronica, Spencer, Cassie, Drew, Chelsea, and Kaegan. John is also survived by his siblings Bill & Shirley Carter of Trenton, JoAnn Stark of Trenton, Sarah Holliday of Unionville, Betty Loughead of Lucerne, Richard & Lana Carter of Trenton, Gary and Jo Carter of Lancaster, Wanda & David Lightner of Leon, Iowa, Linda Carter of Unionville and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held at the North 65 Senior Center on June 12, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the North 65 Senior Center, an organization where John met good friends and enjoyed many hours.