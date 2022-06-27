Driver ejected from tractor after being struck by pickup

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A farm machinery accident Sunday night in Ray County injured a driver from Rayville.

Sixty-two-year-old Earl Griffith received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond

A trooper said a pickup driven by 33-year-old Ayron Nelson of Mayview struck a hay baler being pulled by Griffith’s John Deere tractor on Highway 13. The machinery went off the road and overturned ejecting the driver.

Nelson was using a seat belt and his pickup was demolished. Extensive damage was listed to the farm machinery.