Driver ejected from tractor after being struck by pickup

Local News June 27, 2022 KTTN News
Farm Tractor Crash or Accident
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A farm machinery accident Sunday night in Ray County injured a driver from Rayville.

Sixty-two-year-old Earl Griffith received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond

A trooper said a pickup driven by 33-year-old Ayron Nelson of Mayview struck a hay baler being pulled by Griffith’s John Deere tractor on Highway 13. The machinery went off the road and overturned ejecting the driver.

Nelson was using a seat belt and his pickup was demolished. Extensive damage was listed to the farm machinery.

Post Views: 2,413
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.