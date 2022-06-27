Winston man involved in two-vehicle crash in Henry County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A driver from Winston escaped injury while another driver was hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in Henry County.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jordan Johnson of Clinton, received minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton located in west-central Missouri.

The driver of a pickup, 53-year-old Thomas Bonderer of Winston, allegedly failed to yield while the Johnson car was making a turn.

Bonderer was using a seat belt while Johnson was not. The car sustained moderate damage in the accident at the junction of lettered routes C and V in Henry County. No damage was reported to the pickup.