Audio: Hawley says people will base where they live on whether abortion is allowed

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says he thinks people will base where they live on whether abortion is allowed.

The Missouri Republican made the comment during a call with reporters after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus Wade abortion ruling. The high court’s decision lets states decide whether getting an abortion is legal in their state. After Friday’s ruling, Missouri was the first state in the nation to officially make most abortions illegal.

Hawley said the decision will end up turning red states more red, purple states will become red and the blue states are going to get a lot bluer. As a result, he expects Republicans to extend their strength in the Electoral College. In response to Hawley, Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, said, “We aren’t leaving.”