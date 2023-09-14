Day-long “Market on Main Fall Fiesta” announced by Milan Chamber of Commerce

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Milan Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will host the Market on Main Fall Fiesta later this month. The event is set to take place on Milan Square on September 23.

The day-long celebration will feature a variety of activities for all ages. Among the highlights are a chili cookoff, a pepper-eating contest, and a cornhole tournament. For those looking for more lighthearted fun, there will be a foam party and a game called “rolling of the balls.”

In addition to the games and contests, the event will also include a parade of countries and a pageant, both scheduled for 3 p.m.

As the sun sets, the festivities will continue into the evening with a street dance, slated to run from 9 o’clock to midnight. Other attractions include museum tours, an array of vendors, bounce houses for children, and a DJ to keep the energy high throughout the day.

