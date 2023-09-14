Third Annual Octoberfest set for September 30 at Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan will host the Third Annual Octoberfest on September 30, offering a variety of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

The day will kick off with a barbecue contest, with registration starting at 8 a.m. The contest itself will begin at 9 a.m., and judging will take place at 3 p.m. The entry fee for the contest is $50, and cash prizes will be awarded for first through third place. Participants are encouraged to preregister by September 25.

From 3 to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy a fish fry and shrimp broil. The menu will feature shrimp, fried fish, barbecue, fries, corn on the cob, slaw, dessert, tea, and lemonade. A beer wagon will also be available on-site. Tickets for the meal are priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12 years old.

Live entertainment will be provided by The Riker Band and Mudflap Mafia from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For those interested in staying overnight, campsites can be reserved. Full hook-up sites are available for $25 per night, and a reservation is required. Primitive sites will be offered at $15 per night.

For more information on the barbecue contest, contact Steven McCully at 660-292-0806 or Richard Clark at 660-265-8988. Clark can also be reached for details on reserving a campsite, as can Cary Maulsby at 660-265-5683 or Rick Ayers at 660-216-9501.

Related