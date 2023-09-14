Third Annual Octoberfest set for September 30 at Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds

The Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan will host the Third Annual Octoberfest on September 30, offering a variety of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

The day will kick off with a barbecue contest, with registration starting at 8 a.m. The contest itself will begin at 9 a.m., and judging will take place at 3 p.m. The entry fee for the contest is $50, and cash prizes will be awarded for first through third place. Participants are encouraged to preregister by September 25.

From 3 to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy a fish fry and shrimp broil. The menu will feature shrimp, fried fish, barbecue, fries, corn on the cob, slaw, dessert, tea, and lemonade. A beer wagon will also be available on-site. Tickets for the meal are priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12 years old.

Live entertainment will be provided by The Riker Band and Mudflap Mafia from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For those interested in staying overnight, campsites can be reserved. Full hook-up sites are available for $25 per night, and a reservation is required. Primitive sites will be offered at $15 per night.

For more information on the barbecue contest, contact Steven McCully at 660-292-0806 or Richard Clark at 660-265-8988. Clark can also be reached for details on reserving a campsite, as can Cary Maulsby at 660-265-5683 or Rick Ayers at 660-216-9501.

