Kirksville residents hospitalized after crash ejects driver and passenger on Highway 157

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 157, half a mile south of Highway 6, at approximately 9:52 a.m. on September 14, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Corporal Haley, responded to the scene.

According to the accident report, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The violent overturn led to both occupants being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Christopher D. Winn, 43, of Kirksville, sustained moderate injuries. Melissa A. Ault, 34, also of Kirksville, who was an occupant in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries as well. Both victims were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Adair County Ambulance transported both Winn and Ault to Northeast Regional Medical Center for medical attention.

The Chevrolet Tahoe sustained total damage and was towed by Kirksville Auto Works. It was noted in the report that Christopher D. Winn did not have insurance at the time of the accident.

Related