Former Missouri FFA President and former Trenton FFA Chapter President, Colton Roy, to speak at Grundy County Farm Bureau annual meeting

Former Missouri FFA State President and former Trenton FFA Chapter President Colton Roy is set to speak at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. The event will take place in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church of Trenton on September 21 at 6 p.m.

The annual meeting will also feature a vote on county board members and a discussion on county resolutions. These resolutions will be presented at the statewide Farm Bureau convention in December. Farm Bureau members and their families are invited to participate in the meeting.

In addition to the meeting’s agenda, the Grundy County Farm Bureau will provide a meal on September 21. Attendees are encouraged to bring two non-perishable items per person for donation to the Ronald McDonald House.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by September 18. Reservations can be made by calling the Grundy County Farm Bureau office at 660-359-2242.

