Crowder State Park to host Halloween crafts and hikes

For an evening filled with Halloween crafts and hikes, join the Crowder State Park team. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, park team members will have refreshments, nocturnal animal displays, and Halloween craft stations set up inside the Camp Grand River Dining Hall.

At 6:15 p.m. and again at 7:15 p.m., visitors can meet at the front of the dining hall, where they will be led through a spooky section of the trail.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.