Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, October 14, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Guilty pleas and prison sentences were prominent during Thursday’s session of Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn presided over the cases.

Trenton resident Gregory Baecht pleaded guilty to felony stealing of a vehicle from July 23rd. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Baecht was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to enter and successfully complete a mental health/substance abuse program at the Community Resource Center and follow all recommendations. The court requested that Baecht donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Spickard resident Charles Lee Duncan pleaded guilty to three counts and saw a fourth dismissed. Duncan was sentenced to separate three-year terms with the department of corrections for 3rd-degree assault and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, both from July 17th. The execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. For first-degree trespass, Duncan was given credit for serving 65 days in jail. He’s to pay restitution of $8,832; obtain mental health/substance abuse evaluations, and follow recommendations at Preferred Family Health Care.

Aaron Zackary Wolf-Moffett of Trenton pleaded guilty on two counts and saw three others dismissed. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections for 2nd-degree felony assault and two years with the DOC for unlawful possession of a firearm – both from February 11th. The court stated these prison sentences are to run consecutively with any sentences imposed in any other county.

Chillicothe resident Jimmy Dean King pleaded guilty to a forgery charge from May 11th of 2020. King received a seven-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Trenton resident Brenda Fay Tharp pleaded guilty to felony drug possession from September 9th and had two related counts dismissed. The imposition of sentence was suspended and the court placed her on five years of supervised probation. Tharp is to apply and successfully complete a third-circuit court treatment program

Steven Kyle Johnson of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City admitted to a probation violation. The court revoked probation and sentenced Johnson to seven years with the Department of Corrections. His original charge in Grundy county was from February 2nd of last year for felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid.

Judge Krohn placed three Trenton residents in court-ordered detention sanctions for 120 days each following probation violation hearings Thursday.

Timothy Ledbetter had denied a violation. Evidence was heard and the court ruled a violation of probation terms did occur. Ledbetter’s original charge was driving while his license was revoked or suspended on July 10th.

Admitting violations of probation were Nathan Wayne Hinkle and Dan Richard Peters. Original charges for Hinkle involved stealing a firearm and stealing property valued at $750 or more from August 31, 2019. The original charge for Peters was 1st-degree property damage from November 27th, 2020.

In a case review, Dylan Corey Williams of Trenton has been on probation for an original charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended on July 2nd. The court added special conditions that he obtain full-time employment and successfully complete an outpatient treatment program and follow all of the recommendations.