Atlanta man airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital after crashing on Route J

The Highway Patrol reports an Atlanta resident sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road five miles west of Atlanta the night of October 13th.

A medical helicopter airlifted 20-year-old Tucker Waddle to the University of Missouri Hospital.

The truck traveled east on Route J before running off the left side of the road, striking a road sign and an embankment, and coming to rest in a creek.

The vehicle was totaled and Waddle did not wear a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad as well as the Atlanta and LaPlata fire departments and first responders.