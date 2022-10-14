Atlanta man airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital after crashing on Route J

The Highway Patrol reports an Atlanta resident sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road five miles west of Atlanta the night of October 13th.
A medical helicopter airlifted 20-year-old Tucker Waddle to the University of Missouri Hospital.
The truck traveled east on Route J before running off the left side of the road, striking a road sign and an embankment, and coming to rest in a creek.
The vehicle was totaled and Waddle did not wear a seat belt.
Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad as well as the Atlanta and LaPlata fire departments and first responders.