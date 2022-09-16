Crash west of Breckenridge injures one person

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident Thursday afternoon, three miles west of Breckenridge, injured one of two drivers.

The operator of a pickup, 60-year-old Steven Hardy of New London, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The driver of a grain truck, 32-year-old Cory Booth of Breckenridge, wasn’t hurt.

The grain truck was turning from Turkey Road onto eastbound Highway 36 and accelerating to highway speed. Hardy’s eastbound pickup struck the rear of the grain truck.

The pickup was demolished and the grain truck received moderate damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.