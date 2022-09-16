Keytesville teenager on bicycle struck by pickup

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A teenager on a bicycle was injured Thursday night in an accident on Highway 5, just south of Route UU at Keytesville.

The 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

The bicycle was struck in the rear by a northbound pickup driven by 78-year-old Shirley Huckabey of Keytesville, who was not reported as injured.

The bicycle received extensive damage and the truck minor damage.

The patrol does not release the names of individuals younger than 18.