A woman from Slater, Missouri was injured Thursday evening in a rural Carroll County accident.

Twenty-one-year-old Allyson Freeman was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Freeman was driving southbound on County Road 281, at Highway 24, when her vehicle went off the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a trailer.

The vehicle was demolished and the report noted she was not using a seat belt.