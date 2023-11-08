CPKC Holiday Train to stop in Chillicothe on November 27

The City of Chillicothe is excited to announce that the CPKC Holiday Train will be making another stop here in Chillicothe on Monday, November 27. The train is scheduled to arrive at 2:45 p.m. on the CPKC tracks adjacent to Lowe’s parking lot.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Holiday Train. Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and collected over 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America. They are proud to support local food banks by collecting food, raising money, and bringing awareness to combat food insecurity.

The community and neighboring areas are invited to come out to the CPKC Holiday Train event, which is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. and run for approximately 30 minutes. There will be professional musicians performing at a free concert from the brightly decorated train stage. Everyone is encouraged to bring canned food or dry goods for the House of Prayer in Chillicothe. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Stop by, donate to support this cause, and enjoy an afternoon of holiday entertainment.