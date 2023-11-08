DAR chapter’s volunteer service exceeds 3,400 hours in community service

The Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) convened on November 6, 2023, in the BTC Bank Meeting Room for their latest meeting. The session commenced with the customary DAR Ritual, which includes recitations of Pledges, the Preamble, and the American Creed. The assembly featured significant segments such as the President General’s Message and the National Defender Report.

Key presentations included the Women’s Minute, The American Indian Minute, and The Conservation Minute, led by Marie Dolan, Connie Key, and Cathie Smith, respectively. The chapter discussed the quilt crafted by member Mary Lynn Griffin. This quilt, part of a fundraiser benefiting the VFW Post 919, aims to revitalize the VFW building to expand services for Veterans and Disabled Veterans.

In a bid to raise awareness for the America 250 Project, which celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the quilt will be displayed at multiple local venues including the TDIA office, Jewett Norris Library, and the Grundy County Museum, as well as at various events.

Chapter members also reported on their engagement with the High-Five program at Rissler School and their contributions to the Bright Futures Food Pals program. A “Project Patriot” presentation is scheduled at the Trenton R9 Middle School, followed by a reception honoring Veterans, First Responders, and supporting organizations at the First Baptist Fellowship Hall on December 4 at 2 p.m.

Highlighting their commitment to service, the chapter has dedicated 3,450 hours to “Service to America” initiatives. Among these, members have been diligently creating quilts for the Tiny House Homeless Veterans project. The DAR emphasizes patriotism, education, historic preservation, and community service as a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s organization.

Eligibility to join the DAR is extended to women 18 or older who can establish direct descent from an ancestor involved in the American fight for independence.