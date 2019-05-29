Court news in the Associate Division from Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Among cases on Wednesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court:

Milan resident Georgeanna Kay Courtney pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor stealing. Four other counts were dismissed by the Grundy County prosecuting attorney. Associate Judge Steve Hudson accepted a plea agreement and sentenced Ms. Courtney to 60 days in the Grundy County Jail. Credit was given for serving 28 days.

The court suspended the balance of the sentence (32 days) and placed her on two years probation. Among conditions is payment of $200 as a fine, a contribution of $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund, and the court costs.

Green City resident, Wayli Rosales, submitted a written plea of guilty to operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. The charge is a misdemeanor. The imposition of a sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year.

Trenton resident Crystal Lynn Edwards waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of non-support – allegedly in arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments. The case was set for an arraignment August 15th in Division One of the Circuit Court.