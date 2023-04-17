Congressman Sam Graves accepting applications for those interested in attending military academies

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves announced he is accepting applications from North Missouri students interested in attending the Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy, or Naval Academy.

Individuals interested in applying for a service academy nomination are to contact Grave’s Kansas City District Office at 816-792-3976 after opening an application with their desired service academy.

To be eligible to attend any of the four academies, applicants must be:

At least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday. (25 for the Merchant Marine Academy).

A U.S. Citizen, and a permanent resident of Missouri.

Unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

M eet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the Academy.

Be of good moral character.

Have a valid Social Security Number.

The deadline for applications for the nomination process is October 6th.

The Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy, and Naval Academy all have high admission standards. The nomination process is considered very competitive. Applicants are evaluated and interviewed by the Academy Nomination Review Board which is comprised of service academy graduates, veterans, and citizens of Missouri’s 6th Congressional District.

