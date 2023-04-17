Obituary & Services: Sarah Winsor

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe resident, Sarah Winsor, died Friday at the St Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City. She was 75 years old.

Survivors include sons Arthur Winsor of Excelsior Springs and Jerald Winsor of Stanberry; and daughter, Wanita Bowman of Liberty.

Funeral services for Sarah Winsor will be Wednesday, April 19 at 2 pm at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe with visitation at 1 pm. Burial will be in the Wheeling Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Options of Chillicothe in care of the Lindley Funeral Home.

Related