Colorado woman injured in crash east of Carrollton

Local News October 9, 2022 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
A Colorado resident was hurt Saturday morning east of Carrollton when a car left Highway 24, striking several trees.

Thirty-one-year-old Lauren Kiracofe of Aurora, Colorado was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a car driven by 47-year-old Harry Recker of Aurora, Colorado who was not reported hurt.

The car was westbound on Highway 24 when it left the right side of the road, hit several trees, and came to rest in a ditch,

Damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

