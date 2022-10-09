Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning.

Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be farming and homesteading activities, draft horse plowing, sawmills, hit-and-miss engines, corn shelling and grinding, blacksmithing, pumpkin carving, and threshing. There will also be a cider press, live music, a flea market, and a kiddie train. Living history Civil War reenactors are welcome.

Steam Engine Stew will be available for lunch, and a food truck will be on site.

Free will donations will be accepted on October 14th. Admission on October 15th will be $5 for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger.

More information on the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival can be obtained by contacting Bob Blades at 816-390-0199 or Kendall Morgan at 816-284-2646.