An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned.

Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries.

The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of Highway 10, into a bean field, and overturned.

Damage to the motorcycle was moderate and Covey was not using any safety gear.