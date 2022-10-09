Obituary & Services: Mary Louise Thomas

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mrs. Mary Louise Thomas,93, a resident of rural Trenton, Missouri died at 12:35 P.M. at St. Lukes Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton.

Family visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorial to Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Thomas was born December 10, 1928, in Dunlap, Missouri the daughter of Glen Rob and Josie Gladys Urton McNutt.

On February 23, 1951, she was married at Trenton to Glenn “Bud” Hugh Thomas. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1993.

Her survivors include two daughters Carol Ausberger and husband John, Trenton, Missouri, Connie Thomas, Trenton, Missouri; one son Joe Thomas, Readyville, Tenn.; four grandsons Rick Thomas and wife Lindsay, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Rob Thomas and wife Ashley, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Matthew Ausberger and wife Teresa, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jason Ausberger and wife Alece, Platte City, Missouri; eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.