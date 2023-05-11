Cody Burchett arrested in Daviess County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of last week’s Friday Fugitive. Thirty-eight-year-old Cody James Burchett of Trenton was arrested in Daviess County on May 11th on a capias warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court.

No bond is allowed, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 15th.

Burchett’s original charges included the felonies of resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and driving while revoked or suspended. He was also originally charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Court documents accuse Burchett of resisting arrest on an active parole warrant in February 2022 by fleeing on a moped while driving suspended, driving on sidewalks at the North Central Missouri College campus, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and failing to stop at stop signs. He is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Ninth Street during a time when his operator’s license was suspended under the laws of the state. He is also accused of driving in a careless and imprudent manner on Ninth, Main, Washington, Seventh, Mable, and Chestnut streets and Crowder Road before sliding in the snow, losing control, and crashing.

Court information shows Burchett was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in July 2018 of resisting arrest and obstructing government operation, in October 2018 of felony third-degree assault involving a special victim and felony first-degree stalking, and in October 2017 of violation of an order of protection.

Related