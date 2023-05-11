Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves plan to move time students attend Grand River Technical School

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on May 10th approved a plan to move the time for district students to attend Grand River Technical School. Grundy R-5 students will attend the afternoon session starting next school year.

The board approved a bus maintenance agreement with the Princeton School District for $12,600. Princeton will provide maintenance of buses for Grundy R-5.

The board approved a bid from Gastineau Electric for completion of the air conditioning project in the elementary school. The cost will be $37,711.

Bids were accepted for diesel, propane, milk, and grocery items.

MFA’s bid for diesel was accepted at $2.73 per gallon. A bid from MFA was also accepted for propane at $1.55 per gallon.

The bid from Prairie Farms was accepted for milk. It includes 36 cents per half pint of one percent chocolate milk, 32 cents per half pint of one percent white milk, and 31 cents per half pint of skim milk.

Galt Grocery’s bid for grocery items was accepted.

The board approved updates to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignations of Cindy Collins as part-time social worker and Meredith Burnham as a bus driver.

Haley Hanes was hired as a fourth grade teacher for next school year. Jessica Boren was also hired as a part-time middle school math teacher and a part-time paraprofessional for the next school year.

Multiple contracts for extra duty assignments were approved for next school year.

The next regular Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting will be in the high school business room June 14th. The end of the fiscal year special meeting will be in the high school business room June 28th at 6 o’clock.

Related