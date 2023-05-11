Drought conditions continue to expand in north Missouri

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions have expanded in Missouri since last week, according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor Map. The map was released on the morning of May 11th and is based on conditions as of the morning of May 9th.

For the Green Hills area, there is now moderate drought in the southeastern part of Livingston County. The rest of the Green Hills is abnormally dry.

Last week, abnormally dry conditions only completely covered Linn County. It was also abnormally dry in parts of Sullivan, Putnam, Grundy, Livingston, Mercer, and Harrison counties. There were no abnormally dry conditions or any degree of drought in Daviess and Caldwell counties last week.

Moderate and severe droughts have expanded in Northeast Missouri and the central part of the state. There is also now extreme drought in the central part of the state as well as some in Southwest Missouri.

There was only some extreme drought in Southwest Missouri last week. Abnormally dry conditions have also expanded in Southern and Northwest Missouri since last week, too.

Almost 85% of the state (84.7%) is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought. That is an increase of 30.43% from last week.

As of the morning of May 11th, Trenton was 1.76 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .39 of an inch of rain measured in the last week.

Related