Claire Walker of Chillicothe named a 2023-2024 State FFA Vice President

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During the 95th Missouri FFA Convention, Claire Walker was named a 2023-2024 State FFA Vice President. Walker is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Her advisors are Lance Martin, Randy Plattner, Cyrsten Sarbaugh, and Neal Wolf.

Walker’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of owning a beef cattle operation, where she raises and sells purebred Simmental cattle.

Walker served her chapter as assistant vice president, second vice president, and president. She has also served the Area 2 Association as first vice president.

Walker has competed in the FFA Knowledge and Division I prepared public speaking leadership development events. She has also competed in the Missouri Teach Ag FFA Fall Public Speaking Contest and the Missouri Cattle Industry Speaking Contest.

In addition to FFA, Walker is a member of the National Honor Society, CHS Rotary Club, student council, and Senior Executive Committee. She has served as the junior class vice president, CHS Spanish Club vice president, and CHS History Club president. Walker is also a youth leader and Sunday school teacher at Chillicothe United Methodist Church.

After graduating high school, Walker plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to study agribusiness management, international business, and political science. Upon graduation, she plans to be involved in agriculture through international agricultural relations and public policy.

The Missouri FFA has 26,716 members representing 356 chapters. The national organization has more than 850,000 members representing 8,995 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Related