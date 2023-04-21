Schools in Boonville, Fulton and Liberal win MoDOT’s “No MOre Trash!” can decorating contest

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Transportation congratulates Ginnifer Fuemmeler and their K-2 students at Hannah Cole Primary School in Boonville, Daniel Schaefer and their 4th graders at Kingdom Christian Academy in Fulton, and Hannah Shaw and their 7th graders at Liberal R-II Middle School in Liberal on being selected as winners of the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter Free” trash-can-decorating contest.

MoDOT sponsors the contest as part of Missouri’s “No MOre Trash” campaign to raise awareness about and discourage littering. The contest encourages students from kindergarten through eighth grade to join the fight against litter by decorating and displaying a large trash can with the “No MOre Trash!” logo and a litter-prevention message using a variety of creative mediums.

These first-place winners from each of the three competition categories (K-2, 3-5, and 6-8) receive a $200 award. All first-place winners are then eligible for the $600 grand prize and trophy. Entries are judged by MoDOT staff.

Hannah Cole Primary School in Boonville Wins K-2 Grade Category, Grand Prize

Congratulations to teacher Ginnifer Fuemmeler and their K-2 students at Hannah Cole Primary School in Boonville on winning the K-2 category and the grand prize for their “One Man’s Trash, Another Child’s Treasure” entry!

“Students kindergarten through second grade have heard the ‘one man’s trash’ saying in our classroom all year long, so when it came time to pick a theme for our can, they immediately thought of using the recyclables in our room,” wrote Fuemmeler in their submission entry. “Not only did students learn about tremendous possibilities when reusing trash, but they were also able to study native plants in our area and the value they hold.”

The school will receive a check for $200 for the category win as well as $600 and a trophy as the grand prize winner. This project will be on display in the MoDOT Highway Gardens building at this year’s Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Aug. 10-20, 2023.

Kingdom Christian Academy in Fulton Wins 3-5 Grade Category

Congratulations to teacher Daniel Schaefer and their 4th graders at Kingdom Christian Academy in Fulton on winning the 3-5 category for their “Gotta Catch MO Trash” entry! The school will receive a check for $200 for the category win.

“The students came up with the ‘Gotta Catch MO Trash’ to play off the already ‘No MOre Trash,'” Schaefer wrote in their submission entry. “The trash can will be used as the school’s new soda can recycling bin and is located in the lunchroom for all to see and talk about.”

Liberal R-II Middle School in Liberal Wins 6-8 Grade Category

Congratulations to teacher Hannah Shaw and their 7th graders at Liberal R-II Middle School in Liberal on winning the 6-8 category for their entry, “Don’t ‘Leaf’ Your Trash Behind!” The school will receive a check for $200 for the category win.

“By bringing up the idea of pollution in a lighthearted way, their goal was to bring some comedy to a serious topic,” wrote Shaw in their submission entry. “With this approach, they felt like people were more likely to look at their own habits when it comes to littering.”

The winners were among 21 entries from Missouri students. See images and information on all entries on the MoDOT website.

