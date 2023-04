Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Humphreys was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Sullivan County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rachel Sprague was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sprague also is accused of having no valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no insurance.

Sprague was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, processed, and released.

