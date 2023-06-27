City administrator’s recommendation ignored as Trenton City Council chooses Grand River Concrete

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The vote was 5 to 2 when the Trenton City Council Monday night selected Grand River Concrete, of the Jamesport area, for pavement work to be done at four locations. The cost will be $71,826, which is $58 higher than the quote from Jason Shuler Concrete of Trenton, whose bid was $71,768.

In a prepared bid tabulation submitted to the council, City Administrator Ron Urton had recommended Shuler Concrete for the work.

Glen Briggs made the motion to select Grand River Concrete.

According to City Clerk Cindy Simpson, others voting with Briggs in favor of the motion were Lou Fisher, Calvin Brown, Tim Meinecke, and David Mlika. Opposing the motion were John Dolan and Marvin Humphreys. Motions made at council meetings are usually done via a voice vote; however, ordinances require a roll call vote.

The concrete pavement replacement projects include areas involving the fire department, the airport, the sewer plant storm inlet, and the Trenton Municipal warehouse.

