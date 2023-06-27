North Central Missouri College Upward Bound students participate in Community Service Day

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Upward Bound students participated in a community service day on June 14, 2023. Groups of students picked up litter from Upward Bound’s Adopt-A-Highway route along Highway 6, where they collected over 20 bags of trash. A second group of students assisted staff at the Green Hills Animal Shelter by socializing with animals and cleaning areas of the shelter. Other students helped Bright Futures-Trenton organization with sorting inventory and school supplies.

Upward Bound is hosting students on the campus of North Central Missouri College for their five-week summer residential program to prepare them for the next academic year while also getting students acclimated to college life. They will end the summer program with a cultural reward trip to Wisconsin.

Upward Bound is 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Education at an annual rate of $297,601.00. Upward Bound assists high school students in preparation for successful college entrance by providing academic instruction, tutoring, advisement, motivational and study skills, academic and cultural activities, and other support services necessary to give that extra “push” to those interested in completing postsecondary education.

To learn more about Upward Bound, please visit the Upward Bound section of the NCMC website or contact Upward Bound Assistant Director Heather McCollum at 660-357-6338 or [email protected] . Upward Bound at North Central Missouri College serves high school students from Brookfield, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton/Grundy, and Tri-County.

