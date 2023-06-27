North Central Missouri College Upward Bound students participate in Community Service Day

Local News June 27, 2023June 27, 2023 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Upward Bound students participated in a community service day on June 14, 2023. Groups of students picked up litter from Upward Bound’s Adopt-A-Highway route along Highway 6, where they collected over 20 bags of trash. A second group of students assisted staff at the Green Hills Animal Shelter by socializing with animals and cleaning areas of the shelter. Other students helped Bright Futures-Trenton organization with sorting inventory and school supplies.

 

Upward Bound students at Animal Shelter
Upward Bound students at Animal Shelter

Upward Bound is hosting students on the campus of North Central Missouri College for their five-week summer residential program to prepare them for the next academic year while also getting students acclimated to college life. They will end the summer program with a cultural reward trip to Wisconsin.

 

Upward Bound Students at Bright Futures
Upward Bound Students at Bright Futures

Upward Bound is 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Education at an annual rate of $297,601.00. Upward Bound assists high school students in preparation for successful college entrance by providing academic instruction, tutoring, advisement, motivational and study skills, academic and cultural activities, and other support services necessary to give that extra “push” to those interested in completing postsecondary education.

 

Upward Bound students at MODOT
Upward Bound students at MoDOT
To learn more about Upward Bound, please visit the Upward Bound section of the NCMC website or contact Upward Bound Assistant Director Heather McCollum at 660-357-6338 or [email protected]. Upward Bound at North Central Missouri College serves high school students from Brookfield, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton/Grundy, and Tri-County.

 

Upward Bound Students with MoDOT
Upward Bound Students with MoDOT
Post Views: 22
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.