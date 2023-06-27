Trenton Police Department sees increase in grass, weed, trash and debris nuisances

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The growing season has resulted in more cases of tall grass and weeds being investigated by the Trenton Police Department.

In a report presented to the Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening, the number of cases involving grass and weeds has reached 36 as of Monday. Eighteen cases were active, with three cases sent to the city prosecutor.

Trash and debris complaints total 26 cases, with 14 active and six referred for prosecution.

There were 11 unregistered vehicles, including two active cases and two sent for prosecution. Nine cases were on the municipal court docket.

Overall, the year-to-date total of nuisance cases in Trenton is 74, with 35 active.

The Trenton Building Inspectors report for the period May 16th through June 21st includes six permits: three for buildings and three for right-of-way. During that period, 20 new construction inspections occurred. Sixteen rental inspections were done.

Eight citations or notices were issued, with one case in the municipal court.

