Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager

Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy.

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information.

A report from Sergeant Preston Sander indicated officers responded Sunday morning at 3:42 am to the 800 block of Calhoun Street for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers began life-saving measures. The male was then transported by Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services.

Sampsel said a follow-up investigation is being conducted and anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at (660) 646-2121.