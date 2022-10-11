Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager

Local News October 11, 2022October 11, 2022 KTTN News
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy.

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information.

A report from Sergeant Preston Sander indicated officers responded Sunday morning at 3:42 am to the 800 block of Calhoun Street for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers began life-saving measures. The male was then transported by Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services.

Sampsel said a follow-up investigation is being conducted and anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at (660) 646-2121.

