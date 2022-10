WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information about a house fire early Monday morning in Ludlow.

The sheriff indicates the house was abandoned. The Dawn Fire Department responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515, dispatch at 660-646-2121, or submit a non-urgent tip through the Livingston County Sheriff’s website.