Multiple fire departments respond to machinery and grass fire in rural Livingston County

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a machinery and grass fire on Monday afternoon along LIV road 232, one half mile east of Route V.

According to Captain Derrick Allen, a brush hog was no longer on fire when firefighters arrived at about 3:30, but he noted fire had gone into the surrounding field and was spreading rapidly.

The first arriving units requested additional resources so Wheeling and Chula Fire departments arrived to assist. The conservation department also sent an employee to help. The fire spread across the field and into some timber.

Allen reported the fire was eventually contained and extinguished using approximately one thousand gallons of water. Several leaf blowers also were used. A local farmer assisted by disking a perimeter around the burned areas to help contain the fire.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours. No structures or other equipment was damaged.