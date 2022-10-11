Child abuse prevention training to be held on the campus of NCMC

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Child abuse prevention training is scheduled for Tuesday night in Trenton.

The event is open to those who have made a reservation and begins at 6 pm and will be held at NCMC’s Cross Hall Room Number 208.

Professionals, including law enforcement, can receive two hours of continuing education credits. Those persons were asked to take their I-D or POST number to the training. Organizers say “Stewards of Children” uses real people and real stories to show how to protect children. The framework of the training is built off the foundation of The 5 Steps to Protecting Children.

Tonight’s event in Trenton will be hosted by Leadership Northwest Missouri

and facilitated by Jackie Cochenour – the director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force. It operates in five northwest Missouri counties.