“Lunch with Law Enforcement” to be held at North 65 Center in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department announces that the next “Lunch with Law Enforcement” program will be held on October 13ᵗʰ, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North 65 Center at 2901 Hoover Drive in Trenton.

This is an opportunity for citizens in the community to meet and talk with members of the Trenton Police Department. You are encouraged to attend, and ask questions about the Department, Special Programs, or Law Enforcement in general.

Mark your calendars and come in to spend time with the Police Officers and support a local business.

Police Chief Rex Ross encourages any business or organization wishing to host a “Lunch with Law Enforcement” or any other “meet and greet” event to contact the Police Department.