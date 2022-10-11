Results from the October 10th North Mercer Board of Education meeting announced

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education October 10th set the graduation date and time. The graduation will be held on May 14th at 2 pm.

Board Member, Ben Stark’s resignation was accepted. He recently moved out of the district.

Bus routes were approved for the 2022-2023 school year and the board manual was adopted.

The board approved a service agreement from EdCounsel Guide Services to write policies and handbooks. Board policy updates were discussed, and the board will look to approve them in November. The board moved $200,000 from a money market to the district checking account.

Next month’s board meeting was moved to November 7th, and the December meeting was moved to December 8th.

Board President Ervin Taff reported two applications for superintendent had been received from the Missouri Association of Rural Education.

There were no snow removal bids.