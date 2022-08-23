Chillicothe police respond to calls of woman screaming on Jackson Street, senior citizen threatening to shoot officer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among weekend reports provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, late Friday night, police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked together to locate and arrest a Livingston County Most Wanted individual.

Officers and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Locust Street where they took the 27-year-old male into custody without incident. The male had an active felony Livingston County Warrant for Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By fleeing or creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. No bond was allowed. He was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center

Saturday morning, officers responded to the 900 block of Webster Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers identified the aggressor of the argument. A male was detained and later arrested for peace disturbance, Assault in the 4th degree, and resisting detention. The suspect was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Late Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jackson Street in reference to a disturbance with a female screaming from a window. Officers made contact with the female subject who appeared to be in distress. While speaking with the female, police said she produced an 11-inch fixed blade knife she stated she would use for her protection. Officers were able to relieve her of the weapon and assisted her with leaving the residence as she desired to do. The female did not threaten anyone with the knife.

Saturday evening, an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of Elm Street when a dog approached the Officer. The Officer reached his hand out to the dog when a 78-year-old man approached the Officer. The male allegedly threatened to shoot the officer if the officer touched the dog. The officer requested assistance.

Upon the arrival of an additional officer, they attempted to speak with the man when he retreated into a residence. Fearing that the male went to retrieve a firearm, officers began giving commands for the male to exit the home. When the man came out. officers began to place him in handcuffs when he allegedly made an aggressive reach into his pocket. The man was taken into custody for Assault in the 4th degree, interfering with a stop, and resisting arrest. He was released with citations.

Sunday afternoon, Chillicothe police went to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Highway 36 at the intersection of Mitchell Avenue. A vehicle traveling east on Highway 36 left the road crossing into the median and the westbound lane into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll, before coming to a stop causing damage to an electrical box. The vehicle had two occupants; one was transported to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries. The vehicle was towed due to damage.

Sunday night, officers conducted a check on a pedestrian walking near the intersection of 1st St. and Hickory Street after observing the pedestrian exhibit suspicious behavior. Officers identified the pedestrian as a 37-year-old male with an active Probation and Parole warrant with no bond allowed.

The male was arrested and a subsequent search revealed a small amount of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Officers had observed the individual driving earlier before the man began walking. It was discovered he had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the names of any individuals.