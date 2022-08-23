Former high school security guard in Missouri, who filmed his sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a former high school security guard who recorded his repeated sexual abuse of a child to 25 years in prison.

Mark A. Bennett’s victim was less than 10 years old when he began abusing her and filming it, he admitted in a guilty plea in March. It went on for years until his attempt to download child pornography triggered a Dec. 12, 2019 tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and an investigation by the FBI and the St. Louis County Police Department.

After a search of Bennett’s home and electronic devices, investigators found 589 pictures of videos of the girl’s abuse, as well as 1,500 files containing child sexual abuse material, his plea says.

Bennett, 48, pleaded guilty to a charge of the production of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Bennett worked at McCluer North High School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District but did not meet the victim through his job.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.