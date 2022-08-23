Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.

“Missouri’s best-kept secret is now easily accessible to all Missourians,” said Mindy Ulstad, DHSS Bureau of Senior Programs chief. “Being able to provide timely and informative assistance for Missouri seniors and caregivers through the resource line is another way that our agency is fulfilling our mission to be the leader in promoting, protecting, and partnering for the health of all Missourians.”

The AAAs have professionals trained in information and assistance that answer the calls, do an intake assessment, and assure the caller is getting all of the appropriate services needed to keep them safe and healthy in the environment of their choice. The core program services are:

Information and assistance (helping to provide information to get the individual or their caregiver to the correct programs and services to meet their needs).

In-home service (Personal care, homemaker, and respite services for non-Medicaid older adults).

Transportation.

Senior legal assistance (services provided by legal aids or private attorneys, paid for by the AAAs).

Nutrition (both home-delivered and congregate meals).

Disease prevention and health promotion programs (programs designed to help older adults stay healthy and address any diseases they may have).

Family caregiver support (caregiver respite, support groups, training, supplemental supplies like depends, liquid nutrition, durable medical equipment, etc.).

Long-term care ombudsman services working to improve the quality of life for residents of long-term care through advocacy, education, and empowerment.).

The AAAs also provide a variety of other services to meet the needs of individuals in their areas. These services are available free to anyone over the age 60 regardless of income. Family caregiver services can support any caregiver over the age of 18.

Learn more about Missouri’s senior and disability services on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.