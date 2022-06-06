Chillicothe man arrested for peace disturbance, resisting arrest and child endangerment

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

While Chillicothe Police were assisting with traffic control at a residential fire in the 200 block of Herriford Street Sunday morning, a man, described as swinging a hammer, began running towards the scene. Police advised the man to drop the hammer and go home. He reportedly complied by leaving the area.

Chillicothe officers later heard yelling in the 200 block of Brunswick Street and contacted the same man who was then arrested for peace disturbance. As officers were beginning to detain the male, he began resisting. The 34-year-old was arrested on allegations of peace disturbance, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Police report the man appeared to be on illegal narcotics and was very uncooperative.

A warrant was sought and the man was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. A misdemeanor charge of 2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child has been filed on 34-year-old Jeremy Andrew Lamp of 224 Brunswick in Chillicothe. Bond is $2,500 cash.