Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District on Monday issued a precautionary boil advisory following water main repairs.

Rural water customers affected by the advisory are within the clockwise boundaries of the intersection of Highway 65 and Route O on the north, Route Y on the east, the Grundy-Mercer county line on the south and Jasmine Road is the western boundary.

The boil advisory will continue until further notice.