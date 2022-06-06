Big rig pulls down electric line on East 10th Street, breaking pole and causing fire

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A semi with a trailer on Monday struck a low-hanging electric line on East 10th Street in Trenton causing the utility pole to break which pulled the overhead line from the meter at the house. That created an arc until the power was disconnected.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler also reported once Trenton Municipal disconnected power to the overhead line, firefighters used an extinguisher to put out a small fire on the exterior basement door at 1000 Laclede. The owners were listed by the fire department as Nathan and Heather Rorebeck.

Chief Gibler described minor damage to the siding and basement door of the house. He noted extensive damage was done to the electric meter and base. The incident occurred shortly after 10 o’clock this morning. Fire department personnel was at the scene for one hour. There were no injuries.

Assistance was given by the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Trenton Police, TMU, and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services.